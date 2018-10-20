Hutchings double helps secure Moneyfields win 

MONEYFIELDS thrashed Mangotsfield United 4-0 in the Southern League division one south.

Steve Hutchings opened the scoring for the visitors to give them the lead at half-time.

After the break, Lloyd Rowlatt got a goal, before Hutchings got his second.

Matt Simm finished off the scoring with his first goal for Moneys.

Also in the Southern League, Gosport Borough lost 2-0 on their travels to Frome Town.

Meanwhile, in the Bostik League premier division, Bognor’s match against Margate finished 0-0.

A second-half red card reduced Margate to 10 men.

Elsewhere, in the Wessex League premier division, Fareham Town lost 4-0 away to Hamble Club.

An Alfie Lis goal was not enough for Horndean who lost 2-1 against Portland.

Petersfield lost 3-2 at home to East Cowes Vics.

The Rams fell behind after five minutes but quickly equalised through Will Essai. They then went ahead through Harry Giles.

In the second half, East Cowes scored twice to win.

Finally, Baffins won 2-0 on the road against Team Solent.