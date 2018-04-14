Keeper on target as AFC Portchester run riot

Have your say

TWO late goals were not enough to earn Bognor any points in their 3-2 defeat at home to Hemel Hempstead in the National League south division.

The visitors had a 2-0 lead at half-time before David Mayo got Hemel’s third goal.

Ollie Pearce and Justin Amaluzor scored late for Bognor but they could not find an equaliser.

Meanwhile in the Southern League east division, Moneyfields lost 4-2 against Beaconsfield Town.

Beaconsfield went 2-0 ahead before Joseph Briggs pulled one back.

The visitors scored again just before the break.

Sam Pearce’s 30-yard screamer made it 3-2 before Beaconsfield scored late.

Elsewhere, in the Wessex League premier division AFC Portchester thumped Newport 7-0 with their goalkeeper Lewis Noice getting the final goal.

Alex Baldacchino, Harry Birmingham, Simon Stone (2), Fraser Quirke and Stuart McConnachie also scored.

Horndean won 4-1 against 10-man Cowes.

Goals from Harry Jackson, Ash Howes, Jack Maloney (pen) and Miles Everett secured all three points.

Fareham Town lost 4-3 at Andover while Petersfield lost 3-1 at Bournemouth.