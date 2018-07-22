Moneyfields enjoy good ‘professional performance’… friendly round-up

Have your say

Dave Carter declared himself pleased with the application shown by Moneyfields in their 2-0 pre-season friendly win at Chichester

First-half goals from Conor Bailey and Lloyd Rowlett settled the match, with Bailey’s goal from the penalty spot.

Carter wanted his players to take it seriously and they did just that.

The Moneys boss said: ‘I asked the players to treat it as a league game and not just a friendly.

'They did that and produced a good professional performance.

'We were very dominant, particularly in the first half before I rang the changes.

'Importantly we didn't concede which was something I was looking for after conceding three in each of our last two friendlies.'

Bailey gave Moneyfields the lead from the penalty spot after Joe Briggs had been brought down in the area.

Before half-time new centre-midfield signing Lloyd Rowlett, from Pagham, extended their lead with a shot drilled in low from the edge of the area.

George Hallahan scored on his home debut as AFC Portchester fought out a 1-1 draw against Portsmouth Academy at the Crest Finance Stadium.

Fareham Town came away 4-2 winners at Andover Town.

Two from Gary Austin and one from Miles Gibson helped set up the win with a triallist also netting.

Dan Bonavia, 18, impressed for the Reds as did Ed Plackett in the second half after only returning from Germany a few hours before.

Boss Pete Stiles was without a large number of his first team squad players.

He said: ‘Considering what was missing it was never going to be easy. But there were some good performances.’

Horndean continued to impress by beating Bognor 3-0 at Nyewood Lane on Friday.

Zac Glasspool got the opener and Conor Duffin scored two.

Petersfield Town won 10-0 win against Bosham.