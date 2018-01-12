Moneyfields up for double road show

Have your say

MONEYFIELDS return to Southern League east division action with a punishing schedule of two away games in the space of 48 hours.

Tomorrow’s trip to Marlow is quickly followed by a rearranged visit to Beaconsfield Town on Monday night.

Experienced forward Dan Wooden admits it will be a challenge for the more experienced players in the squad.

He said: ‘Two games in quick succession will certainly be a test for the old bones.

‘It is a lot of miles for us but it will be good to get the boys on the bus.

‘Hopefully we can pick up the points and have a bit of fun on the way back.

‘We have a small squad so don’t have many options to play around with.

‘Our players are capable of giving anyone a game in our league. Our form lately has been like the weather, a bit hit and miss.

‘The weather hasn’t helped because we wanted to get straight back out there after losing at Ashford.’

Wooden is happy to back playing again following a frustrating first half of the season.

He missed nearly two months with a hamstring injury and is just working his way back to full fitness.

Wooden is hoping all his injury frustrations are now behind him.

The forward insists Moneyfields can build on their terrific start to life in the Southern League.

He is backing them to make the play-offs.

But he’s also admitted they got a bit carried away with their form during the long unbeaten run at the start of the season.

That possibly didn’t help them in the long run as they took a bit of a knock when they finally lost a match and haven’t hit the highs consistently since.

‘We made an unbelievable start and surprised a few people,’ added Wooden.

‘Maybe it would have been better if we had lost a game early on because we started to think we were unbeatable.

‘When we did finally lose it brought us back down to earth a bit.

‘We still see making the play-offs as a minimum requirement.

‘If we can steer clear of injuries and suspensions then we will have a good chance.

‘That would be no mean feat in our first season at this level.

‘To achieve this we need to kick on and re-establish greater consistency.

‘If we don’t make the play-offs then it will all have been for nothing.’