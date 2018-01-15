Moneys lose at Beaconsfield... Fareham want cup win

Have your say

MONEYFIELDS poor away form continued with a 1-0 Southern League east division defeat at Beaconsfield Town.

It was a fourth successive loss on the road for Dave Carter’s side.

Bajram Pashaj gave the home side the lead late in the first half.

Though it remained a tight affair between the two play-off chasing rivals the hosts still held their lead at the break.

With their influential striker Steve Hutchings missing through suspension the visitors failed to find a second half equaliser.

Beaconsfield: Ravan Constable, Jerome Ecclestone, Scott Cousins, Reece Yorke, Luke Neville, Wes Daly, Andre Costa, Jordan Ajanlekoko, Aaron Minhas, Bajram Pashaj. Subs: James Rogers-Oben, Michael Peacock, Tre Mitford, Goldy Capela, Daniel Brown.

Moneyfields: Steve Mowthorpe, Louie Martin, Jamie Ford, Lewis Fennemore, Brett Poate, Curtis Da Costa, Curtis Thorn, Jake Raine, Sam Pearce, Joe Briggs, Daniel Wooden. Subs: Ryan Pennery, Gary Austin, Tyler Giddings, Max Smith, Howard Neighbour

Pete Stiles has warned Fareham Town they can’t afford to take United Services Portsmouth development squad lightly in Tuesday’s Portsmouth Senior Cup tie at Cams Alders.

Services have already shown they have some talented players in the ranks for this competition.

‘Our opponents knocked Horndean out in the last round so the tie isn’t as straight forward as some might think,’ said Reds boss Stiles.

‘I will be naming a strong team because we want to do as well as we can in the cups.

‘It would be nice to play in an end of season final and have the chance of lifting some silverware.’

Stiles also believes it is a chance for the Reds to get their 3-2 league defeat by Amesbury Town out of their system.

The home side expect to be boosted by the return of some key men.

Craig Hardy, George Davis and Louis Castles could all be back involved.

Meanwhile, AFC Portchester’s trip to Hayling United in the Portsmouth Senior Cup has been postponed.