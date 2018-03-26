Moneys must Thame visitors to keep play-off push going

Have your say

Moneyfields host Thame United at Dover Road on Tuesday looking to keep their Southern League east division play-off hopes alive.

Boss Dave Carter knows his team need to get on a winning run.

He said: ‘If we want to stay in with a chance we can’t afford to drop too many more points.

‘Whatever happens it has been a good first season at the higher level.

‘We will keep going until the play-offs become a mathematical impossibility.

‘At the same time we must look to make sure we cement a top 10 finish.’

Carter is hoping powerful striker Steve Hutchings will be fit to return.

The Moneys boss has fitness doubts over Brett Poate and Joe Briggs.

AFC Portchester go to Cowes Sports in the Wessex League premier division on Tuesday (7.30pm).

Joint-manager Mick Catlin wants a win to make up for the two points dropped at Bournemouth on Saturday.

He said: ‘Hopefully we can get a bit more energy back into the side.

‘If we are going to catch the teams above it is vital we go on another winning run.’

Jack Breed could be set to miss the rest of the season with illness.

Horndean go to Alresford Town (7.45pm).