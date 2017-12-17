Moneys show their class to bag win and get no red cards

Have your say

DAVE CARTER was relieved to see Moneyfields produce a disciplined performance to get back to winning ways in the Southern League east division.

Goals in each half from Gary Austin and Steve Hutchings earned Moneys side a 2-0 win against Northwood at Dover Road.

The home side also managed to pick up maximum points without collecting any bookings or sending offs.

Poor discipline has blighted their season and Carter laid the law down to his players before the game.

‘I threatened to send them out with gaffer tape over their mouths,’ said the Moneyfields manager having seen his team collecting red cards this season.

‘The players realised themselves that we couldn’t carry on as we were.

‘It was important we got back on the right track after a succession of disappointing results.

‘In a way it was a perfect performance.

‘We picked up three points, didn’t concede and didn’t collect any more bookings.

‘It was good to see normal service resumed.’

The home side opened strongly and were denied three times by the woodwork before eventually taking a 31st-minute lead.

Hutchings crashed a shot against the underside of the crossbar.

And Brett Poate fired a free-kick against a post.

Eventually Ryan Pennery delivered a good ball from the left for Gary Austin to score at the far post and it was his first goal of the season.

Hutchings sealed the win on 78 minutes when he powerfully headed in a precise Conor Bailey corner.

From that point the home side were able to comfortably see the game out.

They can now take plenty of belief forward and need to show they can consistently avoid getting involved in any red card incidents.

‘We worked hard to win every second ball which is something that has been missing,’ said Carter.

‘Hopefully this will be a turning-point and it keeps us in the thick of things just three points off the top.

‘There was a different feel and a buzz about the place because we had players back from illness.

‘When we are able to field close to our strongest side we know we can be a match for anyone in our league.

‘The main aim now is on keeping our discipline and maintaining the focus.’

Carter will be looking for another maximum points haul when Moneyfields host Aylesbury United at Dover Road on Tuesday night (7.45pm).