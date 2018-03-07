Pike insists improving Borough will beat drop

Have your say

Alex Pike remains convinced Gosport Borough can survive – despite another blow in their Southern League premier division relegation battle.

The strugglers suffered a 4-0 defeat to leaders Hereford at Privett Park last night.

They remain four points behind drop rivals Dunstable Town – but now have only one game in hand.

Pike is adamant the improvement he is seeing in his troops will help them to beat a path to safety.

He was impressed by debut-making Bristol Rovers midfielder Charlie Ten-Grotenhuis and the returning Rowan Vine last night.

And the boss pointed to a greater resolve and organisation in his ranks against the table-topping visitors.

But once again soft goals proved to be Borough’s undoing.

Pike said: ‘We showed a lot of resolve but it is another disappointing defeat.

‘All the goals were preventable. They were soft goals and we can’t afford to give them away.

‘At times we competed well but still gave the ball away too much. It doesn’t matter how you dress it up it is another game chalked off.

‘In our last five games we’ve looked more resilient and compact.

‘The two new players had terrific debuts and made a difference.

‘We have got to learn from our mistakes but as long as we improve week on week I know we will get out of trouble.’