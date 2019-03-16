Pompey and former Atalanta keeper solves Bognor crisis

Bognor have borrowed young Pompey keeper Petar Durin after Dan Lincoln picked up an injury.

The Croat, who was 18 earlier this month, signed for Pompey last July from Italian Serie A side Atalanta, known as the Nerazzurri, penning a two-year deal.

The teenage stopper has represented Croatia at youth level, all the way up to under-18.

He is set to go straight into the Bognor side at Enfield this afternoon.

It is not yet known how long Lincoln is out for.

