Road trips proving difficult for Moneyfields

MONEYFIELDS are desperate to avoid a fifth successive away defeat as they visit Aylesbury United in the Southern League east division.

The 1-0 defeat at Beaconsfield Town on Monday night saw Dave Carter’s team slip out of the play-off places for the first time this season.

If Moneyfields are to recover their lost ground they need to change their fortunes on the road.

Their hopes are boosted by the return of powerful striker and captain Steve Hutchings from suspension.

Although Carter felt the team improved their performance at Beaconsfield they clearly missed their talisman forward and were unable to score without him.

Hutchings’ presence also helps the other players around him in the Moneys team.

Boss Carter said: ‘We played well at Beaconsfield and the team had its bite back.

‘The problem was we didn’t score and we have missed Hutch in recent games.

‘Not only have we missed his goals but our other young striker Ryan Pennery thrives playing off him.

‘There is no getting away from the fact that our away form has been poor.

‘We are starting to find out just how tough this league is.

‘Every game is a battle and no one rolls over and dies for you.’

Carter felt Moneyfields did more than enough to earn at least a point at Beaconsfield.

In the first minute the home goalkeeper produced an outstanding save to keep Dan Wooden’s 30-yard shot out of the top corner.

Later Joe Briggs also missed out on a good chance to net.

Carter added: ‘It is important we start turning the performances into points.

‘It won’t be easy at Aylesbury because they have won their last two games.

‘That includes a win against Marlow who beat us 3-0 last weekend.

‘It is worrying we have slipped to seventh and we need to get our hunger back.’

Midfielder Marley Ridge remains ruled out by injury.

Carter is encouraged, however, by the progress being made by Howard Neighbour.

The striker missed the first half of the campaign with a bad ankle injury.

He will offer another good attacking option and has played as a late substitute in the last two games without suffering any problems.

‘When Howard is back to full match fitness it will be like having a new player,’ added Carter.

‘It is good to see him on the way back.’