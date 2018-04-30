Vine hopes relegation escape unites Gosport Borough

Have your say

Rowan Vine hopes clinching Southern League premier division survival will help to unite Gosport Borough.

The Privett Park outfit escaped the drop with a 4-0 win at St Neots Town.

Goals from Ben Wright, Ed Sanders, Luca Wightman and Joe Lea saw them condemn Dunstable Town to the sole relegation spot.

Joint-managers Vine and Louis Bell were delighted with the manner in which Borough saved themselves.

‘Staying up is massive for the club,’ said Vine.

‘We won our last three games, scored 13 goals and kept three clean sheets.

‘I am extremely proud of the way the players have pulled it off.

‘If we had gone down it would have been all doom and gloom.

‘Hopefully now this will help bring people back onside at the club.

‘After beating Dunstable last Thursday, I felt on the coach the players were confident they could do what was necessary.

‘St Neots put us under pressure at the start and we had to ride our luck a bit.

‘But after that I felt we took control and Ryan Pennery caused them all sorts of problems.

‘Our opening goal couldn’t have come at a better time.’

Needing to win to ensure they stayed up, Borough got the break they needed just before half-time when Wright broke the deadlock.

The game swung further in their favour on 51 minutes when home keeper George Bugg was sent off for bringing down Pennery.

And Borough took advantage two minutes later when Sanders headed in.

On 65 minutes, substitute Wrghtman scored with his first touch to give the visitors a comfortable cushion.

Lea then rounded the season off with a fourth goal nine minutes before the full-time whistle.

Vine added: ‘I am a positive person and always felt that while we stayed in with a chance we could do it. Before the game I told the players they had given themselves a great opportunity.

‘The players handled it well and didn’t allow the occasion to get to them.

‘I don’t think people could have asked for any more.’

The Privett Park outfit ended a run of 23 games without a win to complete their late charge to safety.

Dunstable lost 3-0 to Frome Town on Saturday – leaving them cut adrift at the bottom by three points.

Vine and Bell will be sitting down with Borough chairman Iain McInnes this week to plan the way forward for the club.