Wild saves Bognor - Gosport in trouble - Fareham edged out

A last minute Jimmy Wild strike salvaged Bognor Regis Town a 1-1 draw against Harlow Town in the Bostik Premier at Nyewood Lane.

After a goalless first half the Rocks fell behind in the 68th minute and looked to be heading for defeat.

Gosport Borough slipped closer to Evo-Stik Southern League Premier South relegation with a hugely disappointing 3-0 home defeat against Merthyr Town.

In the Wessex Premier Division Horndean gained the point they needed to secure runners-up spot with a 0-0 draw at Bournemouth Poppies.

Goals from Joel Jackson, Efu Kazadi and Charlie Cooper earned AFC Portchester a 3-1 win at Bemerton Heath Harlequins.

Fareham Town were edged out 2-1 at Portland United.

In Wessex Division One United Services Portsmouth slumped to a 3-1 defeat against Romsey Town at the Victory Stadium.

John Cass grabbed the Sailors only goal of the game.

Petersfield Town and AFC Stoneham fought out a 0-0 stalemate at Love Lane.