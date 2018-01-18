Williams focused on firing rapid response for Hawks

Have your say

RORY WILLIAMS reckons the Hawks will be fired up to take out some of their Dartford disappointment on Gloucester City at Westleigh Park (3pm).

The defender revealed the 1-0 away defeat in the key clash last Saturday has fired up the whole squad.

For the majority of the contest at Princes Park the visitors were in the ascendancy.

To come away empty handed was a big frustration for the Hawks.

Williams believes the experience will spur the team on for their next National League South mission when they face Gloucester on Saturday.

The Tigers, who are 18th in the league, have found life tough after transferring from the North division at the end of last season.

‘Our loss at Dartford was just one of those games,’ said Williams.

‘Falling behind after two minutes wasn’t ideal but after that we recovered and responded well

‘We know we played well and did everything right short of putting the ball in the net.

‘I don’t think we could have played any better.

‘We had the majority of the possession.

‘In the game we also had the better chances, went close on a number of occasions and had one effort cleared off the goal line.

‘Though we were disappointed at the end to lose, it certainly wasn’t all doom and gloom afterwards.

‘We have to take it with a pinch of salt and get on with it.

‘Being realistic the boot has been on the other foot in a couple of our games this season.

‘Then we were on the receiving end but nicked a winning goal.’

The Hawks are as good as back to full strength now that Williams has completed his two-match suspension.

Brian Stock and Dan Strugnell are also back in the reckoning after recovering from injuries.

Recently in the home games the partnership of Jason Prior and Matt Tubbs up front has caused opponents plenty of problems.

Tubbs, who went on as a substitute at Dartford, has scored eight goals in his last nine games.

It will be a surprise if Bradbury leaves him out again.

Williams is backing the Hawks to do the business at home.

‘We have been a bit more ruthless in recent home games, hitting four against Chippenham and three against Oxford City,’ he added.

‘Until Dartford we had gone 11 games unbeaten in the league.

‘The mood in the camp is still one of 100-per-cent confidence.

‘In our mind nothing has changed and we still have a game in hand on Dartford.

‘We feel we have everything we need for the run in.’

Hawks: Young, Rose, Woodford, Harris, Williams, Carter, Fogden, Stock, Tarbuck, Robinson, Prior, Tubbs, Lewis, Rutherford, Hayter, Molyneaux, Strugnell