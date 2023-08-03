Harry Jewitt-White this week joined Hawks on a season-long loan. Picture by Dave Haines

That’s the view of Pompey boss John Mousinho after Harry Jewitt-White returned to Westleigh Park on a season-long loan this week.

The midfielder first arrived at Hawks in January 2022 when he was just 17. But after making two appearances, he was left out of two matchday squads by then boss Paul Doswell.

That resulted in Pompey quickly recalling the Welsh youth international from Hayling Island.

Jewitt-White spent the first half of last season on loan at Gosport Borough in the Southern Premier League, a loan interrupted by suspension, international call-ups and injury.

Now 19, he has now been tasked with making a big impression on the National League South, starting with this weekend’s curtain-raiser at newly-promoted Weston-super-Mare.

‘Harry is going out on loan, which we think is great for him in terms of the next step in his development,” said Mousinho.

‘Harry had a loan which didn’t go brilliantly well the first time, but got himself back into the fold last season.

‘Now he needs to really go out, impress and dominate at that level.’

Jewitt-White is among a host of close season signings as Jamie Collins looks to stamp his identity on the squad.

A summer overhaul was certainly needed after the Hawks’ shocking post-Christmas form last season wrecked their promotion hopes.

Looking a shoo-in for a play-off spot at the halfway mark, the club only won one of their last 16 NLS fixtures - and that was thanks to a last-minute goal at Concord.

Collins was in charge for the last 11 of those games, picking up just nine points - certainly a case of a managerial baptism of fire for the former central defensive favourite.

As a result of that astonishing capitulation, Hawks finished 10th, five points outside the play-off zone.

Collins’ latest signing was unveiled yesterday, former Gosport Borough attacking midfielder Billie Busari.

Former Hawks boss Shaun Gale took Busari to Privett Park in 2021, but he missed the first few months of last season after being attacked in broad daylight near Gunwharf Quays.

Collins has brought in four new defenders, Joe McNerny, Kai Innocent, Brendan Willson and Devante Stanley.

Tom Mehew, Tom Blair, the returning Roarie Deacon and Ansu Janneh will provide midfield options, alongside Busari and Jewitt-White.

Up front was the one area that didn’t really need strengthening, despite Danny Wright and Tommy Wright both leaving in the summer.

Mo Faal, James Roberts and Callum Kealy all ended 2022/23 among the top 15 league goalscorers in the NLS.

Faal, with 21 goals in his debut Hawks campaign, was fourth highest while the other two players both netted 14 times.