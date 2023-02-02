Nwokenkwo and Parker star in a goal-fest as Portchester Rovers knock Meon Milton out of Father Purcell Cup

Chinemerem Nwokenkwo scores one of his three goals. Picture by Kevin Shipp

In a see-saw encounter, Nwokenkwo fired a hat-trick as Rovers led three times before coming from behind twice to earn a 5-5 draw at King George V.

That set the scene for goalkeeper Parker to pull off two saves in a penalty shoot-out which ended 13-12 in Portchester’s favour.

It was Nwokenkwo’s second treble in successive matches after scoring three in a 6-2 league win over Pompey Dynamos a fortnight earlier.

Chris Browne scores for Portchester. Picture by Kevin Shipp

It was also his second game of the day, having played in the Churches League in the morning!

Nwokenkwo scored twice inside the opening 25 minutes, with Meon levelling quickly on both occasions, before being subbed off due to a tight hamstring.

Sub Chris Browne put Rovers ahead for a third time, with Meon again levelling after the restart.

Meon - unbeaten in league action this season, having only conceded seven goals in nine MSL fixtures - took the lead for the first time.

Portchester (blue) v Meon Milton Reserves. Picture by Kevin Shipp

Nwokenkwo, returning to the fray, made it 4-4 before Portchester midfielder Louie Jones was sent off for foul and abusive language.

Meon promptly went 5-4 up but David O’Donnell forced penalties by scoring direct from a free-kick.

Meon had the advantage after the tie had gone to sudden death when Parker missed Rovers’ 10th spot-kick. But with his side on the brink of losing, he instantly redeemed himself by stopping Milton’s next effort.

Nwokenkwo put Portchester 13-12 up before Parker saved again.

Meon Milton Reserves' Barry Jeans, right. Picture by Kevin Shipp

It was perhaps no surprise Portchester were involved in a goal-fest - their 15 league fixtures this term have produced 96 goals!

This time last year Portchester were bottom of the MSL top flight without a win to their name.

But they went on to win the Billy Hill Cup with a 6-2 victory over Wymering at Horndean’s Five Heads Park.

They also topped the MSL table, albeit having played more games than other teams, prior to Mob Abion taking over top spot with a 4-0 win over Horndean United last Saturday.

Portchester (blue) v Meon Milton Reserves. Picture by Kevin Shipp