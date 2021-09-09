Theo Lewis heads Gosport into a first half lead against Winchester. Picture: Tom Phillips

The manager made eight changes to the team that had started last weekend’s FA Cup victory over Plymouth Parkway - just Ryan Woodford, Joe Lea and Harvey Rew keeping their places.

Bradley Lethbridge was handed a first competitive appearance of the season after injury, while Adam Biss and Jake Wright also made their first starts.

Devane Boungou, in need of games to boost his fitness after missing the whole of pre-season, was also included.

Mamadu Djaura came on as a sub last night for his senior debut against Winchester. Picture: Tom Phillips

Lethbridge and Theo Lewis both managed 50 minutes while left-back Rory Williams - on the way back from a groin injury - got his first minutes of the season as a 70th minute sub. Mamadu Djaura, from Borough’s Under-23s side, made his first team debut as a second half sub.

Lethbridge set up Lewis to give Gosport a first half lead at Privett Park, but lower division City hit back in the second half to deservedly progress 2-1.

‘I don’t like losing any game,’ said Gale, ‘but if I’m really honest I’d rather concentrate on the league and the FA Cup.

‘We got out of it what we wanted - to give certain players minutes. It’s one less competition for me to worry about, and my job is to manage the squad.

‘That’s not sour grapes, because Winchester deserved to win.

‘I had to play some players out of position. It wasn’t ideal but it is what it is.

‘We’ve got three massive games (in eight days) and that’s why I played the team I played.’