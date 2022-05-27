The former Newcastle triallist and AFC Wimbledon forward has agreed a one-year deal with an option to return to Westleigh Park having departed Dorking Wanderers following their elevation to the National League via the NLS play-offs.

Portsmouth-based Prior, 33, is a player much-loved by Hawks supporters following a glory-laden previous spell at the club.

The prolific front man was part of successive Isthmian League Premier and National League South title-winning campaigns under then-boss Lee Bradbury – netting 40 times in 57 club appearances – before exiting for Dorking in the summer of 2018.

Hawks currently have a much different look from when Prior was previously at the club with Paul Doswell now boss, as well as a completely different playing squad.

But Prior returns to Westleigh Park determined to repeat his 2017-18 and last season's NLS promotions achievements with Hawks and Dorking respectively next season.

‘As I said, with the players we've got you've got to be brave - as much it's going to be tough (gaining promotion) - that's what we all want to achieve, either winning the league or getting up via the play-offs,’ said returning Hawks striker Prior.

‘That's definitely what I've got in my mind, I'm just looking forward to the hard work starting. From a project point of view, Dos (Paul Doswell) and Bairdy (Ian Baird; assistant manager) have put a great team together - I've never actually played for them - but I've played against a few of their teams so I know what they're all about.

Jason Prior has agreed on a return to the Hawks after departing Dorking Wanderers Picture: Dave Haines

‘I think, with the players that we've got from last season and a couple of new additions, we should have a good season.’

Prior came through the ranks at Wessex League Premier Moneyfields before eventually earning himself an unsuccessful trial with Alan Pardew's Premier League Newcastle in January 2012 having starred for Bognor.

AFC Wimbledon would swoop for the prolific forward just weeks after his temporary period with the Magpies, although a double leg fracture restricted him to just a handful of Football League appearances.

Since then, Prior has won Isthmian League Premier and National League South promotions with both Hawks and Dorking.

Jason Prior won successive promotions during his previous two-season Hawks stay before leaving the club in the summer of 2018 Picture: Mick Young

Now, upon his return to the Hawks, he explained the attraction in coming back to a club where he enjoyed two promotion-winning campaigns.

Prior added: ‘I think it's quite obvious, really (reasons for return). I live 10 minutes down the road, it's my local non-league club and I've had two great years here previously. Obviously because of that, I've got a great relationship with the fans.