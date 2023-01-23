The scene at AFC Portchester on Saturday after the floodlights failed. Picture by Daniel Haswell.

The Premier Division game was called off around the 70-minute mark when the floodlights failed, shortly after Hamble had taken a 2-0 lead.

At the time, Portchester - one of only four clubs still unbeaten in league action in the top 10 tiers of non-league football - were down to nine men.

Defenders Sam Pearce and Connor Bailey had both been sent off in the second half at the On-Site Group Stadium.

The statement, emailed to The News, read: ‘AFC Portchester can confirm that the floodlights system failed and the lights then subsequently went off during the second half of our Wessex League Premier Division match against Hamble Club on Saturday, January 21.

‘The club will be working in the coming week to determine what caused this issue and to ensure any necessary repairs on the floodlights system are carried out ahead of our next home game against Christchurch this coming Saturday, January 28.

‘The system failure was outside of our control and unfortunately, as the referee abandoned the game within five minutes, this left the club with no time to rectify the problem.’

Vice chairman Graeme Moir added: ‘The club will be making no further comment at this time.’

Remarkably, it was the second time this season that the home league game against Hamble had been abandoned.

Back in October, the fixture was abandoned at half-time due to Hamble player Bailey Honeysett sustaining a serious injury. Portchester were leading 2-0 at the time.

The game is now expected to be replayed once again, as there is nothing in the rules to say a certain amount of time had to have been played.

Suggestions on social media that the 75th minute was the cut-off point were a ‘pure fantasy’ according to former Wessex League secretary Greg Dickson.

There are numerous occasions of a game being abandoned late on and having to be replayed.

Back in January 2015, Corby were winning 2-1 at Truro in a Southern League game when the floodlights failed in the 85th minute. The league ordered the game to be replayed in April, which Truro won 2-1.

Similarly, Ilkeston’s home Southern League game with Hednesford - abandoned in the 88th minute due to floodlight failure in September 2016 - had to be replayed.

In January 2017, South Shields were losing 4-2 at home to holders Morpeth in the fourth round of the FA Vase when the lights failed. Shields were also down to 10 men at the time due to a red card.

The FA ordered the tie to be replayed, at Morpeth, with South Shields subsequently winning 4-0. Shields also went on to lift the trophy at Wembley.

Saturday’s game was not the first time the Royals have encountered floodlight issues in recent times. In October 2021 a Russell Cotes Cup tie against Infinity was postponed due to the lights not working properly.