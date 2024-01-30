Oxford United v Pompey injury and team news - nine out and five doubts

Pompey travel to the Kassam Stadium to face promotion-chasing Oxford United in the Sky Bet League One.

Both sides had different outcomes in their last matches with Portsmouth winning 1-0 against Port Vale thanks to a Colby Bishop penalty. John Mousinho's side have received the most penalties in the division and Bishop's effort from 12-yards was their eighth of the 2023/24 league campaign.

The U's meanwhile suffered a 3-1 defeat to local rivals Bristol Rovers at the weekend. Mark Harris pulled a goal back for Des Buckingham's side after Chris Martin and Luke Thomas had given the Gas a two-goal lead but Chelsea loanee Harvey Vale made sure of the victory in the 77th minute.

The latest round of results has Portsmouth top but with Bolton Wanderers, Peterborough United and Derby County all breathing down their necks. Oxford are currently outside the play-offs on the virtue of goal difference but can at least move above Stevenage should they win and results go in their favour.

Ahead of the game, Portsmouth confirmed the arrival of striker Callum Lang on Monday. He has signed from Wigan Athletic for an undisclosed fee and has joined in time that he could make his debut on Tuesday night. Mousinho will be faced with a huge decision as to whether to include him in the squad, and it is unlikely that he will start having only trained with the team on Monday.

The January transfer window shuts on Thursday night, and it could mean that some players could be playing their final game for their respective clubs. Mousinho envisages the club doing more business ahead of the deadline.

Des Buckingham and John Mousinho's injury lists are long and makes for up to 14 absentees. Here's the latest injury and team news ahead of the EFL League One action on Tuesday evening.

