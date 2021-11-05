Padnell (blue/black) v AFC Fairfields Reserves. Picture by Kevin Shipp

They recorded a sixth win in seven league games with a 6-2 victory over Fairfield Reserves - one of just 12 matches to survive the bad weather.

Rovers got off to a great start with Alex Marenghi opening the scoring after a great pass from Joe Spencer.

Just before half-time Jake Hampton doubled the advantage with a shot from the edge of the box.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Padnell went on to extend their lead to 6-0 thanks to goals from Spencer, Taylor Keens, Jay Saunders and an own goal before conceding twice late on.

Second-placed Hatton Rovers, who didn’t play, have two games in hand on Pandell and boast one of the division’s two remaining 100 per cent records (along with AFC Eastney Reserves).

Jamie Robinson replied as Spartan Athletic, who have now lost all six games they’ve played, were drubbed 8-1 by Pelham Arms.

Afc Eastney gained their second Division 5 success against Saturn Royale.

Saturn took the lead when Sam Oakley scored from the penalty spot but Eastney equalised almost immediately when Ibrahim Jamal netted direct from a free-kick he had won himself.

The second half saw both teams miss several chances but with two minutes to go Eastney were awarded the game’s second spot-kick and sub Micky Uko made no mistake.

AFC Tamworth moved up to joint second place after hammering Fratton Trades A 13-0. Joe Penny led the spree with a hat-trick with braces for Joe Boxall, Freddy Stemp and Jack Holloway. Jamel Welch, Keaton Hobbs, Marco Corcoran and Owen Baker completed the rout.

Luke Kelly struck twice as Al’s Bar drew 2-2 with Fenix, who replied through Marc Gear and Reece Searle.

Jake Knight starred as Division 2 leaders Southsea United ended The Meon’s 100 per cent start to the season.

He struck four times in a 5-3 victory with the other goal coming from top scorer Fred Penfold, who plays alongside Knight at Moneyfields Reserves on a Saturday. George Caister (2) and Billy Musson replied.

Division 3 leaders Warren Wanderers, who had started the campaign with five straight wins, went down 2-0 to Mother Shipton. In the division’s only other fixture, North End Lions beat Waterlooville Wanderers 1-0.

Second placed AFC Solent were given a handful of Halloween scares by rock bottom Fratton Trades Reserves in Division 4.

Solent were forced to come from behind three times before emerging 4-3 winners thanks to an Archie Drury treble and one from Ty Moody. Ryan Murray (2) and Connor Smith netted for a Trades side still searching for their first point after six games.

Table-topping Fleur De Lys U23s were beaten 3-2 by Jubilee Reserves. Jake Green, Harry Mack and Charlie Cooper netted with Tom Webb twice replying. Fleur’s lead was cut to two points as a result.

Luke Chalcraft struck twice as Old Boys Athletic defeated Wicor Mill Royals 4-2 in the Portsmouth & District FA Sunday Intermediate Cup. Matt Cooper and Aaron Freeman also scored.

Scott Wilson’s brace helped Cross Keys Athletic into the next round of the Portsmouth & District Trophy courtesy of a 5-2 win over Co-Op Dragons. Jamie Hayden, Steve Mitchell and Lee Biggs completed the nap hand with Russ Oastler and George Longhurst replying.