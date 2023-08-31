Moneyfields striker Will Porter puts his side ahead at Paulsgrove on Bank Holiday Monday. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

On August 19 they were caned 5-1 at home in a Senior Division fixture by early-season table-toppers Liphook.

Now, after taking four points from their two subsequent games, Grove travel up the A3 for this weekend’s rematch.

Former Moneyfields striker Dan Hargreaves plundered a hat-trick last weekend as Grove triumphed 4-0 at Fleet Spurs, Morgan Moret also on target.

Hargreaves didn’t feature on Bank Holiday Monday, though, as Grove were held 1-1 at Marsden Road by Moneys Reserves.

Will Port fired the visitors into the lead but Grove - dominant in the second half - levelled through Callum Duah-Boateng.

After just a few weeks of the new season, Locks Heath are boasting the only remaining undefeated record in the Senior Division.

Last weekend they defeated Whitehill & Bordon 4-0 on the 3G pitch at Bay House School in Gosport.

All the goals came in the first half, through Jack Maunder, Ryan Bath, Jake Smith and Shane Kent.

Now the Hampshire Cricket League season has finished, Locks return to their normal home pitch this weekend, welcoming Moneyfields.

Hayling’s hopes of a third successive Senior win were dashed on Monday when they went down 3-0 at Stockbridge.

They had previously beat Infinity 3-2 and Sway 2-1 last Saturday, Liam Bush scoring twice in quick succession in the first half in the latter triumph.

Infinity came from 0-2 down at home to Harvest last Saturday to draw 2-2, with goals from Lincoln Pepall and sub Callum Parker.

Luke Lorimer and Bayley Whitcombe had put Harvest in control at the interval.

Meon Milton are top of the embryonic HPL Division 1 table.

After drawing their opening game 2-2 with Overton, they hammered Broughton 12-0 before beating Hedge End 5-3.