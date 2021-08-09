Paulsgrove up and running with victory over potential fellow Hampshire Premier League Senior Division title challengers Locks Heath

Billy Butcher, right, got Paulsgrove's winner against Locks Heath. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (100421-30)

Defender Billy Butcher got the only go just past the hour mark as the Grove wrapped up a 1-0 triumph.

Paulsgrove were fourth in the table while Locks Heath sat second when the previous campaign was curtailed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Grove boss Grant reckons Locks will be fighting for the title again this term, so he was delighted to score an early season victory over Dave Fuge's men.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And they did it with key squad members Shane Cornish, Danny Lane and other players still unavailable.

Grant said: ‘We’re not being arrogant as such, but our first three games are probably against the three teams who are going to be there or thereabouts with us.

‘I would have liked to have played them later on down the line, really, our pre-season was terrible - it was very hit and miss. I’d liked to have got a few games under our belts with Danny Lane and Shane Cornish still missing.

‘Because it’s started so early (season) everyone has got family commitments at the moment.

‘Shane’s been on holiday and with Zak (Williett) going to Horndean – between those three that’s 70/80 goals from last season.

‘We’ve still got a few players out missing at the moment so it was nice to get a win on the board - it was nice to get one over on them.

‘It’s not a bad start considering. We said we’d be looking to take six points from the first two games - we’d have settled that for a start.’

Paulsgrove had suffered an opening-day defeat to HPL Senior Division new boys Moneyfields Reserves.