Pelham (blue/yellow) v Fort Cumberland. Picture by Kevin Shipp

Taylor Hanson and Morgan Easen were also on target as Pelham jumped above AFC Farlington with a 5-1 caning of third-placed Fort Cumberland, who replied through Brandon Miller.

Pelham are now two points ahead of Farlington and have a game in hand.

As for Smith, he now has a startling 41 goals in just 19 league and cup appearances for Pelham in 2022/23.

Pelham v Cumberland was one of only five games in the league and cup to go ahead as wet weather caused a raft of postponements for the second week running.

One other match that did go ahead saw Emsworth Town, from Division 3 of the Portsmouth League, travel to Bournemouth to play their Hampshire Vase semi final against Rushmere Reserves.

A second half goal from Mauro Morias - his 27th of the campaign - ensured Emsworth will fly the Portsmouth area flag in the final against Rushmoor Community.

Emsworth, who are second in their division, have reached the final having been drawn away in every round.

Moulay Ousman netted his 13th goal of the season to send Division 1 leaders Wicor Mill through to the final of the Buster Gordon Cup.

That was the only goal against second tier AFC Bedhampton Village and Wicor will now face either Seagull or AC Copnor in the final.

Runaway Division 3 leaders Coach and Horses Albion increased their lead after a 7-0 win over Bransbury Wanderers at Seven Oaks.

Charlie Smith helped himself to four goals with Vaughine Mcgee, Matthew Taw and Craig Watkinson also on target.

Coach & Horses are the only side in the entire seven divisions of the Portsmouth Sunday League still protecting a 100 per cent league record, with nine wins in a row.

Pelham Arms - who have won 13 and drawn one of their 14 Division 5 fixtures - are the only other club still unbeaten in the entire league.

Division 4's Cowplain increased their goal difference against Al's Bar with a 11-0 romp.

Cowplain, playing some of the best football of the season, took control early on and never looked back.