Pete Stiles' Fareham Town warning ahead of successive meetings with struggling Hythe & Dibden

Fareham boss Pete Stiles, right. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 170821-13)

The Reds, without a win in three league games this season, welcome Hythe on Saturday before making the trip to the same opposition the following weekend.

Stiles sees it as an ideal opportunity for his side to pick up some much-needed momentum after an inconsistent start to the campaign.

However, he stressed his squad cannot take anything for granted against the division's bottom side.

Hythe have lost all four league fixtures so far, conceding 14 times, although they head into the weekend on the back of a Hampshire Senior Cup triumph over Fleet Spurs.

And Stiles believes that could have given them a huge boost as Fareham prepare to make the trip to Hythe.

The Fareham boss said: ‘We’ve got a month coming up where we’ll look to get the three points from and this is one of them.

‘They haven’t had the best start, some people could say we haven’t had the best start, but we’ve just got to forget what’s gone on and just go and pick up three points on Saturday.

‘It hasn’t been the easiest of starts, having said that, you can’t go and play a team who are bottom and thing it’s going to be easy because these come and smack you in the face.

‘Having said that, we’re fourth to bottom as it is, suddenly if you get two or three wins, then you can be in top six.’

Stiles was critical of his side's display following their FA Cup exit at Alresford last weekend.

But with former Southampton under-18 and under-23s Ben Rowthorn expected to be in the squad for the first time this weekend, the Reds boss is hopeful of having a stronger squad available to him in the weeks ahead.

Stiles added: ‘We had a really good training session on Tuesday, there was a good atmosphere about it, everyone is positive.

‘I wasn’t happy about a few things that happened last Saturday but I’ve dealt with them and we move on - you can’t keep harping on about that.