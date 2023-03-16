Archie Greenough, right, in action for AFC Portchester, scored his 21st goal of the season for Petersfield on Tuesday in their latest victory over Newport IoW. Picture by Daniel Haswell

The fourth-placed Rams have a nine-point cushion over sixth-placed Downton following a 3-0 home win over the former Division 1 leaders on Tuesday.

Portchester loanee Archie Greenough bagged his 21st league and cup goal of the term, with right wing-back Kieran Alcock and Cameron Smith also on target.

Smith - one of three centre halves in the side along with Gosport Borough’s dual registered Finn Walsh-Smith and Zak Sharp - was opening his goal account for 2022/23.

It was third-placed Newport’s third visit to Petersfield this season and their third loss, following on from 2-0 defeats in the Wessex League Cup and Hampshire Senior Cup.

The Rams also won 2-1 on the island before Christmas against a side who they could still meet for a fifth time in the play-offs.

‘It was a great result,’ said joint-boss Pat Suraci. ‘It’s a good achievement to beat any team four times in one season, let alone one that lost in the play-off final last season and were top a few weeks ago.’

Joe Hancott and George Colson – two players with Pompey first team experience – were in the Newport starting XI on Tuesday, while former Blues apprentice Leon Pitman was in goal.

The Rams now face a huge eight days, with a league trip to Totton & Eling this weekend followed by next Tuesday’s Wessex League Cup semi-final against higher tier Fareham at Cams Alders. The winners face Baffins Milton Rovers in the final at AFC Portchester on May 6.

Then, four days later, Petersfield take on Wessex 1 leaders and title favourites Andover New Street.

They currently trail New Street by seven points having played two games more, and Suraci is realistic about his side’s priority.

‘(Winning the title) is not something we’ve really talked about, it’s highly unlikely,’ he stated.

‘It would be a waste of energy to focus on that, our main aim is just to get in the play-offs.

‘We’re taking nothing for granted, momentum can go for any team at any time.’

Suraci is hoping the ‘culture’ created by himself and co-boss Joe Lea since their arrival last summer would stand them in good stead if the Rams failed to win promotion.

A lot of their squad have played higher - the likes of Connor Hoare and Sharp have played in the Southern League - while Greenough’s goals have shown he is capable of playing up the pyramid.

Suraci said: ‘Regardless of where we finish, we would hope the professionalism we have brought, the culture, would be our USP.