Petersfield Town aiming for Wessex League promotion and cup double in the space of eight days

Harry Greenfield was Petersfield's penalty shoot-out hero for the second time in less than a month. Picture by Ken Walker.

The Rams booked a place in the Wessex Division 1 play-off final when they defeated Newport IoW on penalties earlier in the week.

Following a 0-0 draw on the island, Petersfield held their nerve in a shoot-out which went into sudden death.

The first 17 penalties were all converted amid rising tension levels, before Rams keeper Harry Greenfield kept out Newport’s ninth effort.

Greenfield ended as Petersfield hero for the second time in less than a month, after his shoot-out saves at Fareham Town helped his side book a Wessex League Cup final place on March 28.

Remarkably, it was the fifth time Petersfield had beaten Newport this season - a league double following Wessex League and Hampshire Senior Cup wins.

The following night, New Milton defeated Hamworthy Recreation on penalties to book a play-off final date with the Rams.

And due to the fact New Milton ended the season in a higher position - second, three places and 10 points better off - they will host Saturday’s final.

‘It’s not something we were expecting at the start of the year,’ said Joe Lea who, along with his former Gosport Borough colleague Pat Suraci, took over as Petersfield co-boss last summer.

‘But we’ve earned it, we’ve worked hard - there probably isn’t a team that trains harder than we do.’

Regarding the 0-0 stalemate at Newport, Lea said: ‘It was a really bad game, awful.

‘It was a bobbly pitch and we weren’t at our best on the ball, we defended a lot.

‘I’d say penalties was the fairest way to describe the game.

‘It was very tense (penalty shoot-out), I wouldn’t want to go through that again to be honest.’

The play-off final pits the team who scored most goals in the Wessex 1 campaign - New Milton (116) - against the team that conceded the fewest (36).

‘I think it’s a genuine 50-50 game, which is exactly what you want in a cup final if you’re a neutral,’ Lea remarked.

‘They will have more fans and are used to playing on their pitch, but we do feel confident playing away.

‘We won at (Division 1 champions) Andover New Street and we won at (third placed) Newport. We’ll go there with confidence.’

Honours were even in the two league games between the play-off finalists this term – New Milton winning 2-1 at home in October and Petersfield winning 3-0 in mid-March’s return fixture.

Neither Lea nor Suraci watched New Milton’s semi-final with Hamworthy Recreation, as they were both coaching at the AFC Bournemouth academy.

‘We knew enough about both those teams,’ he declared. And asked if he felt the Rams had an advantage with an extra day’s rest, he replied: ‘It could be, but I don’t think they (New Milton) will be feeling any fatigue.’

The Rams last played in the top flight of the Wessex in the 2017/18 season, when they won just four games out of 42, conceding a shocking 170 goals in the process and, unsurprisingly, finishing bottom.

New Milton last played in the top flight in 2012/13.

