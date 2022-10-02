News you can trust since 1877
Paulsgrove (red/blue) v Baffins Milton Rovers Reserves. Picture: Mike Cooter

Picture gallery – 10-man Paulsgrove beaten late on by Baffins Milton Rovers Reserves in the Hampshire FA Trophy

Paulsgrove played more than half their Hampshire FA Trophy tie with Baffins Milton Rovers Reserves with 10 men.

By Simon Carter
Sunday, 2nd October 2022, 10:04 am

Jamie White, formerly of Baffins, was dismissed after picking up a second caution in the tie at Marsden Road against a Rovers side managed by ex-Grove boss Steve Ledger.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, the Hampshire Premier League Senior Division hosts were only beaten by a late goal.

Pictures by Mike Cooter.

Paulsgrove (red/blue) v Baffins Milton Rovers Reserves. Picture: Mike Cooter

Paulsgrove (red/blue) v Baffins Milton Rovers Reserves. Picture: Mike Cooter

Paulsgrove (red/blue) v Baffins Milton Rovers Reserves. Picture: Mike Cooter

Paulsgrove (red/blue) v Baffins Milton Rovers Reserves. Picture: Mike Cooter

