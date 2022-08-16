A couple of the youngsters captured by News photographers at six-a-side tournaments 17 years ago went on to play for Pompey’s first team.

A handful will be familiar to followers of Southern League club Gosport Borough, while others are well-known names in the Wessex League and the Hampshire Premier League.

See if you can spot yourself, or anyone you know. Hopefully this gallery brings back some great memories.

1. Pompey Chimes U13s Back (from left): Jason Bartlett, Richard Leader, James Temple, Jamie Cooke, Kev Bagley. Front: Ian Owens, Aaron Griffin, Dean Edwards, Lloyd Bagley Photo: - Photo Sales

2. Portsmouth Eagles U9s Back (from left): James Barron, Jamie Doswell, Callum Madden, Harry Medway, Ryan Barron. Front: Lewis Moore, Dillon Bowlers, Daniel Chase Photo: - Photo Sales

3. Traveaux Under-11s Back (from left): Tom Marriot, Andrew Till, Kane Howard, Tom Newnham, Jordan Neal. Front: Jordan Fennemore, Stuart Ireland, Clayton Moore, Michael Needham. Photo: - Photo Sales

4. Horndean Hawks B U9s Back (from left): Martin Beach, Elliot Smart, Ashley Beach, Todd Libby, Luke Harris, Jamie Libby. Front: Liam Oliver, Josh Cartwell , Adam Hayter Photo: - Photo Sales