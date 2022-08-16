Picture gallery – 21 youth football team pictures from 2005
There’s some familiar names in this youth football team picture gallery from 2005.
A couple of the youngsters captured by News photographers at six-a-side tournaments 17 years ago went on to play for Pompey’s first team.
A handful will be familiar to followers of Southern League club Gosport Borough, while others are well-known names in the Wessex League and the Hampshire Premier League.
See if you can spot yourself, or anyone you know. Hopefully this gallery brings back some great memories.
