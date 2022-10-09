Picture gallery – 25 photos of US Portsmouth v Moneyfields in the Wessex League Portsea Island derby
Tom Cain and Jack Chandler scored on their latest return to US Portsmouth as Moneyfields won the first Wessex League Portsea Island derby of the season.
By Simon Carter
Sunday, 9th October 2022, 11:08 am
The defensive pair - both part of USP’s memorable run to the FA Vase semi-final two seasons ago - netted in the second half of a 3-0 Premier Division win at the Victory Stadium.
Chad Cornwell had given Moneys a third minute lead as US suffered a fifth successive league defeat.
Pictures by Keith Woodland
