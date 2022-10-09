News you can trust since 1877
Jack Chandler, right, celebrated scoring against his former club. Picture: Keith Woodland

Picture gallery – 25 photos of US Portsmouth v Moneyfields in the Wessex League Portsea Island derby

Tom Cain and Jack Chandler scored on their latest return to US Portsmouth as Moneyfields won the first Wessex League Portsea Island derby of the season.

By Simon Carter
Sunday, 9th October 2022, 11:08 am

The defensive pair - both part of USP’s memorable run to the FA Vase semi-final two seasons ago - netted in the second half of a 3-0 Premier Division win at the Victory Stadium.

Chad Cornwell had given Moneys a third minute lead as US suffered a fifth successive league defeat.

Pictures by Keith Woodland

1. USP's Lamin Jatta and Moneyfields goalkeeper Dylan Kramer

USP's Lamin Jatta and Moneyfields goalkeeper Dylan Kramer. Picture: Keith Woodland

2. USP v Moneyfields

USP v Moneyfields, Picture: Keith Woodland

3. USP goalkeeper Charlie Shepherd

USP goalkeeper Charlie Shepherd. Picture: Keith Woodland

4. USP v Moneyfields. Picture: Keith Woodland

USP v Moneyfields. Picture: Keith Woodland

