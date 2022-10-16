Picture gallery – 27 photos as AFC Portchester extend winning Wessex League start into double figures with victory at US Portsmouth
Brett Pitman struck twice in the first half as Portchester extended their 100 per cent Wessex League run into double figures.
By Simon Carter
39 minutes ago
The former Portsmouth star’s double helped the Royals to a 3-1 win at US Portsmouth - their 10th successive Premier Division success in 2022/23.
Contrastly, it was USP’s sixth consecutive home league defeat.
Pictures by Keith Woodland.
