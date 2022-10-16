News you can trust since 1877
Brett Pitman celebrates one of his two first-half goals.

Picture gallery – 27 photos as AFC Portchester extend winning Wessex League start into double figures with victory at US Portsmouth

Brett Pitman struck twice in the first half as Portchester extended their 100 per cent Wessex League run into double figures.

By Simon Carter
39 minutes ago

The former Portsmouth star’s double helped the Royals to a 3-1 win at US Portsmouth - their 10th successive Premier Division success in 2022/23.

Contrastly, it was USP’s sixth consecutive home league defeat.

Pictures by Keith Woodland.

1. Brett Pitman (second left) celebrates one of his two first-half goals

Brett Pitman celebrates one of his two first-half goals.

Photo: Keith Woodland

2. USP goalkeeper Charlie Shepherd reacts after conceding

USP goalkeeper Charlie Shepherd reacts after conceding.

Photo: -

3. Brett Pitman wheels away after scoring his second goal

Brett Pitman wheels away after scoring his second goal.

Photo: -

4. USP's Vinny McGee in possession

USP's Vinny McGee in possession.

Photo: -

