Horndean's Tommy Tierney, right, has just scored to make it 2-0. Picture: Keith Woodland
Picture gallery – 29 photos of Horndean’s Wessex League victory at US Portsmouth

Horndean cut the gap on Wessex League leaders AFC Portchester to 10 points with a 3-0 PO postcode derby victory at US Portsmouth.

By Simon Carter
1 hour ago

Zack Willett opened the scoring with his 35th league and cup goal of the campaign.

Midfielder Tommy Tierney wrapped up the win by scoring twice, with all the goals coming in the first half.

Horndean still have two games in hand on Portchester and travel to the On-Site Group Stadium next month.

US Portsmouth (maroon/blue) v Horndean

US Portsmouth (maroon/blue) v Horndean. Picture: Keith Woodland

US Portsmouth (maroon/blue) v Horndean

US Portsmouth (maroon/blue) v Horndean. Picture: Keith Woodland

US Portsmouth (maroon/blue) v Horndean

US Portsmouth (maroon/blue) v Horndean. Picture: Keith Woodland

US Portsmouth goalkeeper Owen Craig punches clear

US Portsmouth goalkeeper Owen Craig punches clear. Picture: Keith Woodland

