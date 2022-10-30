News you can trust since 1877
Ryan Pennery celebrates one of his three goals. Picture: Keith Woodland

Picture gallery - 29 photos of Moneyfields' 5-0 Wessex League victory at Fareham Town

Ryan Pennery starred on his first Moneyfields start in a Wessex League romp at Fareham Town.

By Simon Carter
35 minutes ago

The striker, who had made his latest Moneys debut in last Wednesday’s victory at Baffins, belted a hat-trick in a 5-0 rout of the Creeksiders at Cams Alders.

Harry Sargeant and Dec Seiden were also on target as Moneys collected a fifth win in their last six Premier Division matches.

Pictures by Keith Woodland

1. Ryan Pennery on his way to scoring his first goal

Ryan Pennery on his way to scoring his first goal. Picture by Keith Woodland

Photo: -

2. Fareham Town's Connor Underhill, right, and Charlie Bell

Fareham Town's Connor Underhill, right, and Charlie Bell. Picture: Keith Woodland

Photo: -

3. Ryan Pennery fires in a shot

Ryan Pennery fires in a shot. Picture: Keith Woodland

Photo: -

4. Fareham Town goalkeeper Luke Deacon

Fareham Town goalkeeper Luke Deacon. Picture: Keith Woodland

Photo: -

MoneyfieldsBaffinsDec SeidenPremier Division
