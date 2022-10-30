Picture gallery - 29 photos of Moneyfields' 5-0 Wessex League victory at Fareham Town
Ryan Pennery starred on his first Moneyfields start in a Wessex League romp at Fareham Town.
By Simon Carter
35 minutes ago
The striker, who had made his latest Moneys debut in last Wednesday’s victory at Baffins, belted a hat-trick in a 5-0 rout of the Creeksiders at Cams Alders.
Harry Sargeant and Dec Seiden were also on target as Moneys collected a fifth win in their last six Premier Division matches.
Pictures by Keith Woodland
