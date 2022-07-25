Here, in a special feature, we bring together some of the best front pages in the Mail’s history - recalling great Pompey matches from a raft of different decades.
Left - Southampton 2 Pompey 3, Division 2, February 1964 - the last time Pompey completed a league double over their arch rivals. Right - Pompey 3 York City 1, Division 3, May 1977 - two goals from Clive Green help preserve Pompey's third tier status in what was Jimmy Dickinson's first home game as manager.
Left - Pompey 5 Aston Villa 1, May 1950 - Pompey retain the Division 1 title on goal average from Wolves. Right - Bolton 1 Pompey 2, April 1949 - the Blues are crowned champions of England for the first time.
Left - Millwall 0 Pompey 5, Championship, March 2003 - another great win on the road to the Premier League. Right - MK Dons 2 Pompey 2, October 2012 - the first 'last ever' edition of the Sports Mail. Initially axed, it returned at the start of the 2013/14 season.
