Picture gallery - 35 youth football team photos from the Clanfield tournament
There was plenty of fun in the sun as young footballers got stuck in to the Clanfield youth tournament at the weekend.
By Simon Carter
Published 31st May 2023, 08:56 BST
Six-a-side teams from across the area battled it out over two days at Horndean Technology College in the first such event to be hosted by the club.
The under-8s, under-10s, under-12s, under-13s, under-14s and under-15s were in action on Saturday.
Then on Sunday it was the turn of the under-7s, under-9s, under-11s, under-8s girls, under-9s girls, under-10s girls, under-11s girls, under-12s girls and under-15s girls.
