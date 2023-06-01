News you can trust since 1877
Action from the Clanfield youth football tournament at Horndean Technology College. Picture: Keith Woodland (270521-727)Action from the Clanfield youth football tournament at Horndean Technology College. Picture: Keith Woodland (270521-727)
Action from the Clanfield youth football tournament at Horndean Technology College. Picture: Keith Woodland (270521-727)

Picture gallery - 41 action shots from the Clanfield youth football tournament

Eager young footballers from across the area took part in the Clanfield youth tournament at the weekend.
By Simon Carter
Published 1st Jun 2023, 10:28 BST

Boys and girls in various age groups showcased their developing skills at Horndean Technology College on Saturday and Sunday.

And photographers Keith Woodland and Mike Cooter were on hand to capture the action.

Action from the Clanfield youth football tournament at Horndean Technology College. Picture: Keith Woodland (270521-869)

1. Action from the Clanfield youth football tournament at Horndean Technology College

Action from the Clanfield youth football tournament at Horndean Technology College. Picture: Keith Woodland (270521-869) Photo: Keith Woodland

Action from the Clanfield youth football tournament at Horndean Technology College. Picture: Keith Woodland (270521-757)

2. Action from the Clanfield youth football tournament at Horndean Technology College

Action from the Clanfield youth football tournament at Horndean Technology College. Picture: Keith Woodland (270521-757) Photo: Keith Woodland

Action from the Clanfield youth football tournament at Horndean Technology College. Picture: Keith Woodland (270521-862)

3. Action from the Clanfield youth football tournament at Horndean Technology College

Action from the Clanfield youth football tournament at Horndean Technology College. Picture: Keith Woodland (270521-862) Photo: Keith Woodland

Action from the Clanfield youth football tournament at Horndean Technology College. Picture: Keith Woodland (270521-722)

4. Action from the Clanfield youth football tournament at Horndean Technology College

Action from the Clanfield youth football tournament at Horndean Technology College. Picture: Keith Woodland (270521-722) Photo: Keith Woodland

