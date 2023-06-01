Picture gallery - 41 action shots from the Clanfield youth football tournament

Eager young footballers from across the area took part in the Clanfield youth tournament at the weekend.
Boys and girls in various age groups showcased their developing skills at Horndean Technology College on Saturday and Sunday.
And photographers Keith Woodland and Mike Cooter were on hand to capture the action.
1. Action from the Clanfield youth football tournament at Horndean Technology College
Action from the Clanfield youth football tournament at Horndean Technology College. Picture: Keith Woodland (270521-869) Photo: Keith Woodland
2. Action from the Clanfield youth football tournament at Horndean Technology College
Action from the Clanfield youth football tournament at Horndean Technology College. Picture: Keith Woodland (270521-757) Photo: Keith Woodland
3. Action from the Clanfield youth football tournament at Horndean Technology College
Action from the Clanfield youth football tournament at Horndean Technology College. Picture: Keith Woodland (270521-862) Photo: Keith Woodland
4. Action from the Clanfield youth football tournament at Horndean Technology College
Action from the Clanfield youth football tournament at Horndean Technology College. Picture: Keith Woodland (270521-722) Photo: Keith Woodland