Picture gallery - 47 team photos from the AFC Portchester summer tournament
More than 220 boys’, girls’ and mixed football teams from far and wide took part in the AFC Portchester Youth Tournament.
By Simon Carter
Published 20th Jul 2023, 08:58 BST
The annual event took place over two full days, with teams battling it out for glory in various age groups.
A total of 168 boys’/mixed teams in age groups from under-7s up to under-15s competed on Saturday and on Sunday morning, while a further 56 sides took part in the girls’ contest for age groups from under-8s up to under-15s on Sunday afternoon.
