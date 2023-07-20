News you can trust since 1877
Gosport Borough Yellows. Picture: Sam StephensonGosport Borough Yellows. Picture: Sam Stephenson
Gosport Borough Yellows. Picture: Sam Stephenson

Picture gallery - 47 team photos from the AFC Portchester summer tournament

More than 220 boys’, girls’ and mixed football teams from far and wide took part in the AFC Portchester Youth Tournament.
By Simon Carter
Published 20th Jul 2023, 08:58 BST

The annual event took place over two full days, with teams battling it out for glory in various age groups.

A total of 168 boys’/mixed teams in age groups from under-7s up to under-15s competed on Saturday and on Sunday morning, while a further 56 sides took part in the girls’ contest for age groups from under-8s up to under-15s on Sunday afternoon.

Meon Milton Youth FC Diarras. Picture: Sam Stephenson

1. Meon Milton Youth FC Diarras

Meon Milton Youth FC Diarras. Picture: Sam Stephenson Photo: Sam Stephenson

Meon Milton Youth FC. Picture: Sam Stephenson

2. Meon Milton Youth FC

Meon Milton Youth FC. Picture: Sam Stephenson Photo: Sam Stephenson

Moordown and Southbourne. Picture: Sam Stephenson

3. Moordown and Southbourne

Moordown and Southbourne. Picture: Sam Stephenson Photo: Sam Stephenson

Crofton Saints. Picture: Sam Stephenson

4. Crofton Saints

Crofton Saints. Picture: Sam Stephenson Photo: Sam Stephenson

