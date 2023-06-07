News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Investigation launched after woman hit by Met police vehicle dies
Pope Francis to undergo abdominal surgery in Rome
Boy, 14, dies at school following ‘isolated incident’
Wegovy: What is the weight loss jab which GPs will offer on NHS
Tributes to motorcycle rider who died in crash at Isle of Man TT
Love Island bombshell stirs up trouble as he splits first couple
Girls' football action from the Havant & Waterlooville Summer Tournament. Picture: Keith Woodland (030621-175)Girls' football action from the Havant & Waterlooville Summer Tournament. Picture: Keith Woodland (030621-175)
Girls' football action from the Havant & Waterlooville Summer Tournament. Picture: Keith Woodland (030621-175)

Picture gallery - 50 photos from the Havant & Waterlooville girls summer tournament

Eager young girls showcased their footballing talents in the Havant & Waterlooville Summer Tournament at the weekend.
By Simon Carter
Published 7th Jun 2023, 09:47 BST

Girls’ teams in the under-8s, under-9s, under-10s and under-11s age groups took to the Westleigh Park pitch on Saturday.

Then on Sunday the under-12s, under-13s, under-14s and under-15s age groups got their turn to compete for glory.

The tournament – in its third staging – will continue over the next two weekends, with boys’ teams competing in various age groups.

Girls' football action from the Havant & Waterlooville Summer Tournament. Picture: Keith Woodland (030621-188)

1. Girls' football action from the Havant & Waterlooville Summer Tournament

Girls' football action from the Havant & Waterlooville Summer Tournament. Picture: Keith Woodland (030621-188) Photo: Keith Woodland

Photo Sales
Girls' football action from the Havant & Waterlooville Summer Tournament. Picture: Keith Woodland (030621-178)

2. Girls' football action from the Havant & Waterlooville Summer Tournament

Girls' football action from the Havant & Waterlooville Summer Tournament. Picture: Keith Woodland (030621-178) Photo: Keith Woodland

Photo Sales
Girls' football action from the Havant & Waterlooville Summer Tournament. Picture: Keith Woodland (030621-171)

3. Girls' football action from the Havant & Waterlooville Summer Tournament

Girls' football action from the Havant & Waterlooville Summer Tournament. Picture: Keith Woodland (030621-171) Photo: Keith Woodland

Photo Sales
Girls' football action from the Havant & Waterlooville Summer Tournament. Picture: Keith Woodland (030621-170)

4. Girls' football action from the Havant & Waterlooville Summer Tournament

Girls' football action from the Havant & Waterlooville Summer Tournament. Picture: Keith Woodland (030621-170) Photo: Keith Woodland

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 12
Related topics:Havant & Waterlooville