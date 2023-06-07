Picture gallery - 50 photos from the Havant & Waterlooville girls summer tournament

Eager young girls showcased their footballing talents in the Havant & Waterlooville Summer Tournament at the weekend.
Girls’ teams in the under-8s, under-9s, under-10s and under-11s age groups took to the Westleigh Park pitch on Saturday.
Then on Sunday the under-12s, under-13s, under-14s and under-15s age groups got their turn to compete for glory.
The tournament – in its third staging – will continue over the next two weekends, with boys’ teams competing in various age groups.
1. Girls' football action from the Havant & Waterlooville Summer Tournament
Girls' football action from the Havant & Waterlooville Summer Tournament. Picture: Keith Woodland (030621-188) Photo: Keith Woodland
2. Girls' football action from the Havant & Waterlooville Summer Tournament
Girls' football action from the Havant & Waterlooville Summer Tournament. Picture: Keith Woodland (030621-178) Photo: Keith Woodland
3. Girls' football action from the Havant & Waterlooville Summer Tournament
Girls' football action from the Havant & Waterlooville Summer Tournament. Picture: Keith Woodland (030621-171) Photo: Keith Woodland
4. Girls' football action from the Havant & Waterlooville Summer Tournament
Girls' football action from the Havant & Waterlooville Summer Tournament. Picture: Keith Woodland (030621-170) Photo: Keith Woodland