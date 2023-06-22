News you can trust since 1877
Hawks Community Youth Yellow U15s at the Havant and Waterlooville FC Summer Tournament. Picture: Dave Haines
Hawks Community Youth Yellow U15s at the Havant and Waterlooville FC Summer Tournament. Picture: Dave Haines

Picture gallery - 68 team pictures from Havant & Waterlooville boys football tournament

The Havant and Waterlooville Summer Tournament drew to a close with another busy weekend of action.
By Simon Carter
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 11:42 BST

The third staging of the six-a-side event at Westleigh Park has seen girls’ and boys’ teams in various youth age groups battle it out over the last three weekends.

And the tournament reached its conclusion with a flurry of matches involving boys’ sides on Saturday and Sunday.

The under-11s were first up on Saturday morning followed by the under-12s in the afternoon.

Then on Sunday morning it was the turn of the under-13s and under-14s, with the under-15s and under-16s bringing proceedings to a conclusion in the afternoon.

Bedfont Sports U15s at the Havant and Waterlooville FC Summer Tournament. Picture: Dave Haines

1. Bedfont Sports U15s at the Havant and Waterlooville FC Summer Tournament

Bedfont Sports U15s at the Havant and Waterlooville FC Summer Tournament. Picture: Dave Haines

Crofton Saints Tigers U15s at the Havant and Waterlooville FC Summer Tournament. Picture: Dave Haines

2. Crofton Saints Tigers U15s at the Havant and Waterlooville FC Summer Tournament

Crofton Saints Tigers U15s at the Havant and Waterlooville FC Summer Tournament. Picture: Dave Haines

Fleur De Lys Nelson U15s at the Havant and Waterlooville FC Summer Tournament. Picture: Dave Haines

3. Fleur De Lys Nelson U15s at the Havant and Waterlooville FC Summer Tournament

Fleur De Lys Nelson U15s at the Havant and Waterlooville FC Summer Tournament. Picture: Dave Haines

Pickwick Youth Pumas Blue U15s at the Havant and Waterlooville FC Summer Tournament. Picture: Dave Haines

4. Pickwick Youth Pumas Blue U15s at the Havant and Waterlooville FC Summer Tournament

Pickwick Youth Pumas Blue U15s at the Havant and Waterlooville FC Summer Tournament. Picture: Dave Haines

