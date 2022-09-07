Picture gallery – AC Copnor v AFC Tamworth, City of Portsmouth Sunday League Challenge Cup final
AC Copnor claimed their first ever City of Portsmouth Sunday League cup final silverware.
By Simon Carter
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 6:23 pm
They defeated AFC Tamworth 7-6 on penalties, following a 0-0 draw, to lift the Challenge Cup at Westleigh Park.
The final had been held over from last season, due to Cosham Trades appealing against the decision to remove them from the tournament due to fielding an ineligible player.
Cosham had beaten Copnor 3-0 in the semi-final.
Pictures by Kevin Shipp.
