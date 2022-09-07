News you can trust since 1877
Picture by Kevin Shipp

Picture gallery – AC Copnor v AFC Tamworth, City of Portsmouth Sunday League Challenge Cup final

AC Copnor claimed their first ever City of Portsmouth Sunday League cup final silverware.

By Simon Carter
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 6:23 pm

They defeated AFC Tamworth 7-6 on penalties, following a 0-0 draw, to lift the Challenge Cup at Westleigh Park.

The final had been held over from last season, due to Cosham Trades appealing against the decision to remove them from the tournament due to fielding an ineligible player.

Cosham had beaten Copnor 3-0 in the semi-final.

Pictures by Kevin Shipp.

1. AFC Tamworth take a free-kick

Picture by Kevin Shipp

2. Tamworth's Callum Dart skips past a Copnor challenge

Picture by Kevin Shipp

3. AC Copnor (blue/white) v Tamworth

Picture by Kevin Shipp

4. AC Copnor (blue/white) v Tamworth

Picture by Kevin Shipp

