Picture gallery – AC Copnor v Gosham Rangers, City of Portsmouth Sunday League, Farlington
AC Copnor moved three points clear at the top of the City of Portsmouth Sunday League Division 2 by thrashing their nearest rivals once again.
AC Copnor moved three points clear at the top of the City of Portsmouth Sunday League Division 2 by thrashing their nearest rivals once again.
AC and Gosham were joint top going into the fixture at Farlington, but Brad Hartill’s hat-trick helped Copnor romp to a 6-0 victory.
Also on target were Clement Ibeh, Barry Jeans and Jonathan Rowe.
Amazingly, neither side had played a competitive fixture since they had met in league action on December 4 - and Hartill hit another hat-trick that day in Copnor’s 6-1 win!
Pictures by Keith Woodland