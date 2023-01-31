News you can trust since 1877
The Gosham Rangers keeper pounces on the ball. Picture: Keith Woodland

Picture gallery – AC Copnor v Gosham Rangers, City of Portsmouth Sunday League, Farlington

AC Copnor moved three points clear at the top of the City of Portsmouth Sunday League Division 2 by thrashing their nearest rivals once again.

By Simon Carter
4 minutes ago

AC and Gosham were joint top going into the fixture at Farlington, but Brad Hartill’s hat-trick helped Copnor romp to a 6-0 victory.

Also on target were Clement Ibeh, Barry Jeans and Jonathan Rowe.

Amazingly, neither side had played a competitive fixture since they had met in league action on December 4 - and Hartill hit another hat-trick that day in Copnor’s 6-1 win!

Pictures by Keith Woodland

1. Gosham Rangers (grey) v AC Copnor

Gosham Rangers (grey) v AC Copnor. Picture: Keith Woodland

2. Gosham Rangers (grey) v AC Copnor

Gosham Rangers (grey) v AC Copnor. Picture: Keith Woodland

3. Gosham Rangers (grey) v AC Copnor

Gosham Rangers (grey) v AC Copnor. Picture: Keith Woodland

4. Gosham Rangers (grey) v AC Copnor

Gosham Rangers (grey) v AC Copnor. Picture: Keith Woodland

City of PortsmouthSunday League