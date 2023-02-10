Picture gallery – ACFC 4 Havant Town 3, City of Portsmouth Sunday League
By Simon Carter
4 minutes ago
ACFC remained top of Division 6 of the City of Portsmouth Sunday League with a 4-3 victory over Havant Town.
On target were Alistair Cox (2), Chris Bearpark and Connor Williams, with Jordan Guyan (2) and Sam Rogers replying.
ACFC are a point clear of Soberton, but have played three games more.
Pictures by Keith Woodland.
