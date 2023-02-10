News you can trust since 1877
ACFC (yellow & blue) v Havant Town. Picture: Keith Woodland

Picture gallery – ACFC 4 Havant Town 3, City of Portsmouth Sunday League

By Simon Carter
4 minutes ago

ACFC remained top of Division 6 of the City of Portsmouth Sunday League with a 4-3 victory over Havant Town.

On target were Alistair Cox (2), Chris Bearpark and Connor Williams, with Jordan Guyan (2) and Sam Rogers replying.

ACFC are a point clear of Soberton, but have played three games more.

Pictures by Keith Woodland.

1. ACFC (yellow & blue) v Havant Town

ACFC (yellow & blue) v Havant Town. Picture: Keith Woodland

2. ACFC (yellow & blue) v Havant Town

ACFC (yellow & blue) v Havant Town. Picture: Keith Woodland

3. ACFC (yellow & blue) v Havant Town

ACFC (yellow & blue) v Havant Town. Picture: Keith Woodland

4. ACFC (yellow & blue) v Havant Town

ACFC (yellow & blue) v Havant Town. Picture: Keith Woodland

Sunday LeagueCity of PortsmouthKeith Woodland