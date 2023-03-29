Picture gallery – AFC Bedhampton Village v Wicor Mill, City of Portsmouth Sunday League Challenge Cup
Moulay Ousman scored a hat-trick as Wicor Mill progressed to the semi-finals of the City of Portsmouth Sunday League Challenge Cup.
By Simon Carter
Published 29th Mar 2023, 10:40 BST
Bailey Steele (2), Charles Stiles, Lincoln Pepall and Jake Pepall were also on target in an 8-1 caning of AFC Bedhampton Village.
That was after Bedhampton, currently top of the second tier, had opened the scoring against the top flight leaders at Bidbury Mead.
