The Bedhampton keeper can't keep out the Wicor Mill equaliser. Picture by Kevin Shipp

Picture gallery – AFC Bedhampton Village v Wicor Mill, City of Portsmouth Sunday League Challenge Cup

Moulay Ousman scored a hat-trick as Wicor Mill progressed to the semi-finals of the City of Portsmouth Sunday League Challenge Cup.

By Simon Carter
Published 29th Mar 2023, 10:40 BST

Bailey Steele (2), Charles Stiles, Lincoln Pepall and Jake Pepall were also on target in an 8-1 caning of AFC Bedhampton Village.

That was after Bedhampton, currently top of the second tier, had opened the scoring against the top flight leaders at Bidbury Mead.

Bedhampton take a surprise lead against Wicor Mill. Picture by Kevin Shipp

1. Bedhampton take a surprise lead against Wicor Mill

Bedhampton take a surprise lead against Wicor Mill. Picture by Kevin Shipp

Wicor Mill convert a penalty. Picture by Kevin Shipp

2. Wicor Mill convert a penalty

Wicor Mill convert a penalty. Picture by Kevin Shipp

Wicor Mill score again. Picture by Kevin Shipp

3. Wicor Mill score again

Wicor Mill score again. Picture by Kevin Shipp

Bedhampton (green) v Wicor Mill. Picture by Kevin Shipp

4. Bedhampton (green) v Wicor Mill.

Bedhampton (green) v Wicor Mill. Picture by Kevin Shipp

City of PortsmouthBedhampton