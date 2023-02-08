News you can trust since 1877
Pelham (blue & yellow) v AFC Farlington.

Picture gallery – AFC Farlington v Pelham Arms, City of Portsmouth Sunday League, Rugby Camp

AFC Farlington remain top of Division 5 of the City of Portsmouth Sunday League after a draw 2-2 against Pelham Arms at Rugby Camp.

By Simon Carter
3 minutes ago

But the stalemate ensured that Pelham are still just a point adrift of Farlington in second place - and have two matches in hand.

It was the first time in eight league games in 2022/23 that Pelham had failed to pick up a victory.

Pictures by Kevin Shipp and Keith Woodland

Pelham celebrate a goal in their 2-2 draw with AFC Farlington

Pelham celebrate a goal in their 2-2 draw with AFC Farlington.

Pelham (blue & yellow) v AFC Farlington

Pelham (blue & yellow) v AFC Farlington.

Pelham (blue & yellow) v AFC Farlington

Pelham (blue & yellow) v AFC Farlington.

Pelham (blue & yellow) v AFC Farlington

Pelham (blue & yellow) v AFC Farlington.

City of PortsmouthSunday League