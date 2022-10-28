News you can trust since 1877
Waterlooville Wanderers (green) v AFC Farlington. Picture: Mike Cooter

Picture gallery – AFC Farlington v Waterlooville Wanderers Reserves, Portsmouth Parks v Bulldog, Portsmouth Sunday League

AFC Farlington defeated Waterlooville Wanderers Reserves 6-3 in a City of Portsmouth Sunday League fixture at Farlington.

By Simon Carter
37 minutes ago

Peter Snaith and Chadley Cadman both netted twice for the winners in the Division 5 encounter.

On an adjoining pitch, Jack Batchelor and Kray Kimpton scored as unbeaten Portsmouth Parks inflicted a 2-0 Division 7 loss on Bulldog.

Pictures by Mike Cooter

1. Waterlooville Wanderers (green) v AFC Farlington

Waterlooville Wanderers (green) v AFC Farlington. Picture: Mike Cooter

PortsmouthSunday LeagueWaterlooville
