Picture gallery – AFC Farlington v Waterlooville Wanderers Reserves, Portsmouth Parks v Bulldog, Portsmouth Sunday League
AFC Farlington defeated Waterlooville Wanderers Reserves 6-3 in a City of Portsmouth Sunday League fixture at Farlington.
By Simon Carter
37 minutes ago
Peter Snaith and Chadley Cadman both netted twice for the winners in the Division 5 encounter.
On an adjoining pitch, Jack Batchelor and Kray Kimpton scored as unbeaten Portsmouth Parks inflicted a 2-0 Division 7 loss on Bulldog.
Pictures by Mike Cooter
