Picture gallery – AFC Hilsea v Saturn Royale, Bulldog v King George Rovers, City of Portsmouth Sunday League

Saturn Royale claimed an exciting 5-4 extra time win over AFC Hilsea to reach the semi-finals of the City of Portsmouth Sunday League’s Adelaide Cup.

Saturn took the lead after a great strike from top scorer Louis Jeff, but Hilsea levelled after the break when a long ball resulted in a Saturn defender heading over his own keeper.

Hilsea took control and the lead after a corner was fumbled around and dropped nicely to James Wilson for a tap in.

In the 93rd minute, and with the last kick of normal time, a long throw from Saturn ricocheted in off a Hilsea player for the second own goal of the tie.

Allan Shaw scored from a free-kick in extra time to put Saturn ahead with Andy Oliver levelling from the penalty spot.

Saturn hit back, taking a 5-3 lead with goals from Karl Walsh and Jeff. Hilsea had the final say, Ollie Cresswell replying.

in Division 7, Bulldog hammered King George Rovers 20-1 with five-goal Andrew Ivascu leading the spree.

