Picture gallery – AFC Portchester Royals v Widbrook Hurricanes, Portsmouth Youth League Under-16 Invitation Cup final

James Osborne capped a man of the match performance with a goal as AFC Portchester Royals lifted the Portsmouth Youth League’s Under-16 Invitation Cup at Westleigh Park.

By Simon Carter
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 1:56 pm

Royals defeated Widbrook United Hurricanes with Ben Eastman and Ollie Whitaker also netting.

