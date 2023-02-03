AFC Portchester survived a huge banana skin tie to become the first club to reach this season’s Portsmouth & District FA Senior Cup semi-finals.

The Wessex League Premier Division table-toppers suffered the ignominy of falling behind at home to three divisions lower Meon Milton in midweek.

But the Royals hit back to lead at the interval with Liam Robinson scoring twice in as many minutes.

George Barker sealed the Royals’ passage into the last four with a third goal 10 minutes from time.

Portchester fielded a strong XI, including captain and 36-goal top scorer Brett Pitman on what was his 35th birthday.

Pitman was one of five players in the starting XI who had also started last weekend’s Wessex League fixture against Christchurch.

Brett Poate, 39, was handed his first start of the 2022/23 season, having made his first appearance of the campaign as a late sub against Christchurch.

The three remaining quarter-final ties will be played this month, starting with Fleetlands at home to Fareham Town U23s on Wednesday, February 15.

The following Tuesday holders Gosport Borough travel to Cams Alders to take on Fareham’s first team.

Finally, there is an all-Wessex Premier fixture on Tuesday, February 28 when Horndean host Moneyfields, having already completed a league double over them this term.

*Portchester are in cup action again next Tuesday.

They travel to three tiers higher Farnborough bidding to spring a huge shock and reach the quarter-finals of the Hampshire Senior Cup.

It is the second season running that the Royals have played Boro away. Last term they suffered a 2-0 semi-final loss, with Boro going on to lift the silverware by beating Eastleigh on penalties.

Portsmouth, Basingstoke, Eastleigh and Bashley are already through to the last eight of the competition.

Portchester are one of only two Wessex League clubs still left in. The other, Baffins Milton Rovers, host Lymington on February 21.

