Picture gallery - AFC Portchester under-23s pay tribute to Mason Peddle ahead of Hampshire Combination League game with Liphook

AFC Portchester under-23s recorded a second successive Hampshire Combination League draw on Saturday.
The Royals fought out a 2-2 draw at home to Liphook United on an emotional afternoon at the On-Site Group Stadium as the club paid tribute to under-23s captain Mason Peddle following his recent death.
Enrique Belope and Blakeley Fairweather scored for Portchester, while Ryan Long and Tom Kirby found the net for Liphook.
1. Action from the 2-2 draw between AFC Portchester under-23s (orange and black kit) and Liphook United
Action from the 2-2 draw between AFC Portchester under-23s and Liphook United. Picture: Keith Woodland (150421-1004) Photo: Keith Woodland
2. Action from the 2-2 draw between AFC Portchester under-23s (orange and black kit) and Liphook United
Action from the 2-2 draw between AFC Portchester under-23s (orange and black kit) and Liphook United. Picture: Keith Woodland (150421-1002) Photo: Keith Woodland
3. Action from the 2-2 draw between AFC Portchester under-23s (orange and black kit) and Liphook United
Action from the 2-2 draw between AFC Portchester under-23s (orange and black kit) and Liphook United. Picture: Keith Woodland (150421-970) Photo: Keith Woodland
4. Action from the 2-2 draw between AFC Portchester under-23s (orange and black kit) and Liphook United
Action from the 2-2 draw between AFC Portchester under-23s (orange and black kit) and Liphook United. Picture: Keith Woodland (150421-936) Photo: Keith Woodland