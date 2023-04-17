News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Birds Eye recalls item after ‘manufacturing error’ health concerns
14 minutes ago Reddit is down as hundreds report site outage
4 hours ago Sunak under investigation over alleged failure to declare interest
4 hours ago Police officer charged with rape while on duty
5 hours ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation
5 hours ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction
The AFC Portchester under-23s team. Picture: Keith Woodland (150421-1024)The AFC Portchester under-23s team. Picture: Keith Woodland (150421-1024)
The AFC Portchester under-23s team. Picture: Keith Woodland (150421-1024)

Picture gallery - AFC Portchester under-23s pay tribute to Mason Peddle ahead of Hampshire Combination League game with Liphook

AFC Portchester under-23s recorded a second successive Hampshire Combination League draw on Saturday.

By Simon Carter
Published 17th Apr 2023, 15:07 BST

The Royals fought out a 2-2 draw at home to Liphook United on an emotional afternoon at the On-Site Group Stadium as the club paid tribute to under-23s captain Mason Peddle following his recent death.

Enrique Belope and Blakeley Fairweather scored for Portchester, while Ryan Long and Tom Kirby found the net for Liphook.

Action from the 2-2 draw between AFC Portchester under-23s and Liphook United. Picture: Keith Woodland (150421-1004)

1. Action from the 2-2 draw between AFC Portchester under-23s (orange and black kit) and Liphook United

Action from the 2-2 draw between AFC Portchester under-23s and Liphook United. Picture: Keith Woodland (150421-1004) Photo: Keith Woodland

Photo Sales
Action from the 2-2 draw between AFC Portchester under-23s (orange and black kit) and Liphook United. Picture: Keith Woodland (150421-1002)

2. Action from the 2-2 draw between AFC Portchester under-23s (orange and black kit) and Liphook United

Action from the 2-2 draw between AFC Portchester under-23s (orange and black kit) and Liphook United. Picture: Keith Woodland (150421-1002) Photo: Keith Woodland

Photo Sales
Action from the 2-2 draw between AFC Portchester under-23s (orange and black kit) and Liphook United. Picture: Keith Woodland (150421-970)

3. Action from the 2-2 draw between AFC Portchester under-23s (orange and black kit) and Liphook United

Action from the 2-2 draw between AFC Portchester under-23s (orange and black kit) and Liphook United. Picture: Keith Woodland (150421-970) Photo: Keith Woodland

Photo Sales
Action from the 2-2 draw between AFC Portchester under-23s (orange and black kit) and Liphook United. Picture: Keith Woodland (150421-936)

4. Action from the 2-2 draw between AFC Portchester under-23s (orange and black kit) and Liphook United

Action from the 2-2 draw between AFC Portchester under-23s (orange and black kit) and Liphook United. Picture: Keith Woodland (150421-936) Photo: Keith Woodland

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 8
Related topics:AFC PortchesterRoyalsPortchester