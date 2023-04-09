Picture gallery - AFC Portchester v Horndean, Wessex League Premier Division

News you can trust since 1877
There was a huge twist in the thrilling race for the Wessex League Premier Division title race.

By Simon Carter
Published 9th Apr 2023, 11:59 BST

Leaders AFC Portchester could have opened up a 14-point lead over third-placed Horndean, having played four games more, with victory in their final On-Site Stadium fixture of 2022/23.

But the Deans recovered from going behind early on to a Harrison Brook penalty to claim a superb 2-1 success.

Rudi Blankson levelled within minutes and top scorer Zack Willett plundered the decider - his 40th Wessex Premier goal of the campaign.

Horndean are now eight points behind the Royals with the first of those four matches in hand coming at home to fourth-placed Bemerton on Tuesday.

