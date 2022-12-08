News you can trust since 1877
AFC Bedhampton Village A (green/black) v AFC Prospect Farm Rangers. Picture by Kevin Shipp

Picture gallery – AFC Prospect Farm Rangers v AFC Bedhampton Village, City of Portsmouth Sunday League

AFC Prospect Farm Rangers defeated AFC Bedhampton Village 5-2 in a City of Portsmouth Sunday League Division 5 fixture at Bidbury Mead.

By Simon Carter
4 minutes ago

Andy Bellinger struck a hat-trick with Leon Porter grabbing Rangers’ other two goals.

Pictures by Kevin Shipp

1. The AFC Prospect Farm Rangers keeper is beaten - but this Bedhampton Village shot struck the woodwork

The AFC Prospect Farm Rangers keeper is beaten - but this Bedhampton Village shot struck the woodwork. Picture by Kevin Shipp

2. AFC Bedhampton Village A (green/black) v AFC Prospect Farm Rangers

AFC Bedhampton Village A (green/black) v AFC Prospect Farm Rangers. Picture by Kevin Shipp

3. AFC Bedhampton Village A (green/black) v AFC Prospect Farm Rangers

AFC Bedhampton Village A (green/black) v AFC Prospect Farm Rangers. Picture by Kevin Shipp

4. AFC Bedhampton Village A (green/black) v AFC Prospect Farm Rangers

AFC Bedhampton Village A (green/black) v AFC Prospect Farm Rangers. Picture by Kevin Shipp

