AFC Prospect Farm Rangers defeated AFC Bedhampton Village 5-2 in a City of Portsmouth Sunday League Division 5 fixture at Bidbury Mead.
Andy Bellinger struck a hat-trick with Leon Porter grabbing Rangers’ other two goals.
1. The AFC Prospect Farm Rangers keeper is beaten - but this Bedhampton Village shot struck the woodwork
The AFC Prospect Farm Rangers keeper is beaten - but this Bedhampton Village shot struck the woodwork. Picture by Kevin Shipp
Photo: -
2. AFC Bedhampton Village A (green/black) v AFC Prospect Farm Rangers
AFC Bedhampton Village A (green/black) v AFC Prospect Farm Rangers. Picture by Kevin Shipp
Photo: -
3. AFC Bedhampton Village A (green/black) v AFC Prospect Farm Rangers
AFC Bedhampton Village A (green/black) v AFC Prospect Farm Rangers. Picture by Kevin Shipp
Photo: -
4. AFC Bedhampton Village A (green/black) v AFC Prospect Farm Rangers
AFC Bedhampton Village A (green/black) v AFC Prospect Farm Rangers. Picture by Kevin Shipp
Photo: -